A newsletter and weekly podcast from the left, focused on politics, culture, and media criticism. Worker-owned, subscriber-supported, and free from corporate influence. Est. 2020.
Over 23,000 subscribers
“If you're on the political left and you're not reading Discourse Blog, you're missing out on one of the most essential reads of the 2020s. As its name suggests, Discourse Blog harkens back to the golden age of blogging, free from corporate influence or click-through-rate-obsessed headline workshoppery. If you read The Present Age and think, "Oh wow, I wish there was more stuff like this in the world," Discourse Blog should be the very next subscription you add to your reading list.”...”