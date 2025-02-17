Discourse Blog is going in a slightly unusual direction today. Why? Because it’s Presidents Day, and we like to think that still means something, even in these troubled times.

We thought about not blogging at all. Then we realized that to vacate the field would be a disservice to the men who did so much to give us the wonderful world we inhabit today. So in that spirit, we’re bringing you a lushly illustrated, extra-special blog, containing a beautiful portrait of each and every president we think is worthy of being honored on this special day.

OK, here we go!

Yep, that’s the exact number of presidents we want to pay tribute to. See you tomorrow!