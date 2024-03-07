Remember COVID? Also known as the novel coronavirus? COVID-19? SARS-COV-2?

Yes, it may seem like a vague apparition from the mists of time, a bygone phenomenon that floated off into the breeze. But guess what? This annoying little bug is very much still around. We here at Discourse Blog know this firsthand, because Caitlin, the person who would normally be writing today, has COVID. (Before you set off your HIPAA alerts, Caitlin told us we could tell you this.)

That’s right: Caitlin can’t blog today because she is holed up in her house feeling lousy and sick! And when you’re feeling lousy and sick, it’s hard to blog. So instead, we are using Caitlin’s lamentable condition as a reminder to you and yours: COVID is still a thing! You can still get it, even if you are a young and healthy person like Caitlin who loves camping and doesn’t eat meat and does all that good outdoorsy exercise stuff. You can get it, other people can get it, we can all get COVID, even though it is 2024 and we are kind of never supposed to mention COVID.

So rather than enjoying Caitlin’s latest masterpiece, we hope you will enjoy sending her nice wishes in the comments. Get better Caitlin! And thanks for this teachable moment. Remember everyone: COVID, definitely still real, and in existence, right now.