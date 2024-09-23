CNN

There’s a lot happening in the Middle East right now. Israel appears determined to kill every last Palestinian and start a war in Lebanon, and the United States appears determined to let Israel have its fun.

It’s at moments like this that we turn to our most trusted and experienced leaders to guide us through our chaotic and confusing world. And who could be more trusted and experienced than former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton?

Luckily for us, Clinton has a new book out called Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty. Sounds deep! Here she is looking very wise on the cover.

Wow, this is a woman ready to educate us. Thank god, then, that Clinton turned up on Fareed Zakaria’s CNN show on Sunday to share her thoughts about Gaza and the student-led uprisings for Palestine that swept across the country this past year.

Over to you, Hillary (emphasis mine):

I co-teach a course with the dean, a very distinguished political scientist at the [Columbia] School of International and Public Affairs called Inside the Situation Room…and we taught the Wednesday after October 7th, and it was a very somber difficult class…but it was a respectful, informative, open dialogue. And literally at the end of it, the students applauded. But that was on Wednesday. By a few days, we were doing an event, and we started being protested. The dean and I and our guests, and being screamed at, being called, you know, all kinds of names. What happened in that period? And the best I can sort of unpack it is that there were already existing groups within our country and particularly on certain campuses like Columbia who had talking points. They had a plan for protests and disruption. And I watched it sort of morph into something that was not student led, even though students participated, but which had outside funding, outside direction and I still to this day, I'm not quite sure all that was going on with it.

Hmmmm. OK. Just some initial reactions here. First, calling a class “Inside the Situation Room” is objectively embarrassing. Attending a class called “Inside the Situation Room” is also objectively embarrassing. Do you think Hillary is going to share classified information with you? No!

Second, it is telling that Hillary Clinton’s reaction to people growing more organized and agitated as a genocide unfolds before their eyes is “this has to be a conspiracy.” Heaven forbid that students, you know, don’t want a genocide to happen. It’s gotta be those evil outside agitators. (By the way, the outside agitator narrative is almost always complete bullshit.)

OK, sorry, I’m not giving Secretary Clinton a chance to redeem herself. I still believe in you Hillary! I’m sure you’re about to drop some real knowledge in this chat, perhaps without also insulting your detractors as historically illiterate morons, right? Right?

Let’s find out.