Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As the sloppy fart cloud that is Bari Weiss’s tenure atop CBS News continues to soak into the plush sofas and ergonomic desk chairs of the network’s c-suite offices, the vision of The New York Times’ whiniest alumna for the once-respected pillar of mainstream journalism is coming into…well, not “sharper” focus exactly (like most things Weiss, “sharpness” isn’t really an applicable term) but you get the idea. And what, you ask, does Weiss have in mind for the network of Morrow and Cronkite? Well, for one thing, she wants to lower her standards. Literally.