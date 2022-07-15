Last week, Bird of the Week zeroed in on the yellow-throated toucan—a wonderful bird by any objective measure. I had a great time looking at pictures of the toucan, watching videos of the toucan, and writing about the toucan, and I was all ready to move on. That’s how it usually goes around here—you get one feathery chance in the spotlight and then it’s off to the next town.

But something kept pulling me back to the toucans. Maybe it was the tweets and emails and comments from people saying how happy toucans make them. Maybe it’s the summery vibe that they bring. Maybe it’s because toucans look so incredible, and there are so many stunning varieties I didn’t get to highlight.

Or maybe…shocking reveal…it was all of these things combined. That’s what has led me to this, our first-ever Bird of the Week sequel post. (Insert gasps and murmurs!) I just really, really want to stay in the toucans’ world for one more week.

Since we got into the science-y stuff about toucans last week, this edition will be focused purely on the glitz and glamour—pictures that show these birds at their finest. OK, let’s get to it! (A note: not all of these birds are called “toucan,” but they are all part of the toucan family.)

Crimson-rumped toucanet

Fiery-billed aracari

Plate-billed mountain toucan

Saffron toucanet

Citron-throated toucan

Keel-billed toucan

Channel-billed toucan

White-throated toucan

Choco toucan

Toco toucan

A reminder: you can check out our complete Bird of the Week list here, and get in touch with your bird suggestions at hello@discourseblog.com.