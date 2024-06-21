HAVE YOU SECURED YOUR EXCLUSIVE DISCOURSE BLOG GAY ANIMAL MONTH MERCH YET??? CLICK HERE!!!

This one is pretty straightforward (gayforward???) There are so so so so many gay birds in the world, and today, for Bird of the Week/Gay Animal Month, we are showing you ten of them. They are wildly different except for the common thread of being gay and also cool. Let’s do this!

Greylag geese

Around one-fifth of all greylag geese couples are gay males—and they are extremely devoted to each other.

Greater flamingo

I mean………………….that tracks. They’re also great parents!

Zebra finches

Scientists once tried to test the depths of male finch gayness by introducing the males to some female finches. It didn’t take (shocker).

Orange-fronted parakeet

They’ve been studying the gayness of this bird for nearly 60 years!

Guianan cock-of-the-rock

Again…..how surprised can you be about this one?

Crows

No notes. “Lesbian crows!” Perfect.

White storks

This is breaking gay animal news, in scientific terms at least. From Radio Prague in 2023:

A pair of white storks from Czechia have recently made international headlines. The unusual couple, consisting of two females, have been nesting on a chimney in south Bohemia, taking turns in caring for their two chicks. According to ornithologists, it is the first recorded case of a same-sex pair among white storks.

Of course it was in Bohemia!

Regent bowerbirds

According to this very long study that I did not fully (or really partially) read. Also this bird is STUNNING.

Ocellated antbird

The same long study mentions this bird too. To me, this proves that you can be a gay bird and creepy as hell. (The eye just kinda freaks me out, sry.)

Eurasian griffon vulture

From Time in 2017:

Iconic. Read the whole story. The next time you see vultures tearing away at a carcass, you can think to yourself: are they gay? And the answer will be: maybe!

OK, that’s it from me. Tune in next week for our grand Gay Animal Month finale.

