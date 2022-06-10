Birds of the Week: Weavers
These birds aren't just great to look at—they also create some of nature's most stunning masterpieces.
Weavers are small songbirds who mostly live in sub-Saharan Africa. Unlike, say, some other songbirds we have covered recently, they primarily eat benign things like seeds (though sometimes they will snag an insect for a meal). They’re not out here trying to kill everything that comes their way! They just want to live their lives and, most spectacularly, build their nests.
I couldn’t decide which kind of weaver to focus on because they are all so good, so I am showing you a sample of some of the many wonderful weavers that grace our world. How lucky we are!
OK weavers…take it away.
Black-Headed Weaver
Vieillot's Black Weaver
Red-Headed Weaver
Taveta Golden Weaver
Rufous-Tailed Weaver
Baya Weaver
Southern Masked Weaver
Sociable Weaver
Sociable Weavers Nest
