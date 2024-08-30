No blog today because it’s Labor Day weekend and that means people should not be working! THAT INCLUDES YOU, WHOEVER IS READING THIS POST.
“Maybe I should work today,” you say? NO. BOOO TO WORK. PUT DOWN THAT [WORK ITEM] NOW.
See the sights, sleep in, do anything but exert yourself in a laborious manner for the next few days. PLEASE. Soar away like the nice birds in the picture above.
And we’ll see you next week.
My wife is a partner in her firm - so Labor Day for me, but none for her!