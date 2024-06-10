Yesterday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan fanned out across the Sunday talk shows to discuss the Israeli operation that slaughtered hundreds of Palestinians while rescuing four Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Actually, that’s not quite true. Sullivan went on TV to talk about the Israeli operation that rescued four hostages, with a sprinkling of vague sympathy for “innocent Palestinian lives”—another entry in the never-ending catalog of evidence that Palestinians are an afterthought to this White House.

But Sullivan was most intent on pressing one point: that the only thing standing in the way of more Palestinian bloodshed is Hamas, because Israel has accepted a U.S.-backed ceasefire deal and Hamas has not.

He said this on CNN:

What we would much prefer to see is a cease-fire, where the hostages come out peacefully. That is available. Israel has said yes to it. Now Hamas needs to say yes to it. That's where President Biden's full effort, energy and attention is.

And on CBS:

Look, Margaret, by far the most effective, certain and right way to get all of the hostages out is to get a comprehensive cease fire and hostage deal that President Biden described in public a few days ago, that Israel has accepted, and now that we are awaiting Hamas to respond to.

And on ABC:

[T]he reason this war is going on right now, that there is not a ceasefire in place right now, is not because of Israel. It's because of Hamas. And that point, we believe, needs to be reinforced by the entire international community, because if Hamas came and said yes to the deal on the table, there would be an end to the need for these kinds of operations because the hostages would be coming out peacefully and not through military actions.

Message received. There is just one problem with said message: it is total bullshit. Israel has not, in fact, signed on to the ceasefire deal, and Hamas is not the only thing standing in the way of an end to the war. Anyone with access to basic literacy and the internet could tell you this. Did any of the highly paid TV journalists challenge Sullivan’s propaganda by pointing this out? Take a guess.

As I said, the evidence that Israel is holding out on a ceasefire deal is not some obscure fact. It is everywhere.