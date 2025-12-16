CBS News

Bari Weiss has a problem: No one seems to like Bari Weiss very much.

No, I’m not talking about you or I or anyone savvy enough to have clocked Weiss’ proprietary brand of bullshit years ago. I mean the logged-off, normal-brain-having hoi polloi who pointedly don’t swim in the feted swamp of internet media feuds. Those people (perhaps you know one or two?) don’t seem all that impressed by Weiss’ latest galaxy brain stunt to establish herself as a major journalistic powerhouse: Helping Erica Kirk launder a dead racist’s reputation on national television this past weekend.