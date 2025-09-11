Discourse Blog

Discourse Blog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daybound's avatar
Daybound
20h

It's telling that Ezra thinks Kirk's pinnacle achievement was Newsome admitting that his son was a fan of his. One of the leading political thinkers on the center left, whose latest idea is rebranding austerity with accelerated deregulation, is in awe of a center right politician failing to raise his failson well enough to disuade him from falling into alt-right algorithm bait.

These people are all so unimpressive and self-sastisfied, it's fucking insane.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮's avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮
19h

Ezra has lost the plot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Discourse Blog Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture