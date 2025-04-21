Pope Francis, who died on Monday at 88, made history in several ways. He was the first pontiff to hail from Latin America. He was the first Jesuit pope. He was the first pope to declare St. Gregory of Narek a Doctor of the Church. He was the first pope to say that queer people were maybe not complete demons. He cared about Palestine.

All good stuff. (Except maybe the St. Gregory thing, your guess is as good as mine.) It’s too bad that Francis is dead, because he’s probably about as good as we’re going to get from the head of one of the most regressive institutions in human history. Bye bye Papa.

Anyone who has studied the great religious texts knows what’s next for the Catholics:

So while we wait for Ralph Feinnes and Stanley Tucci to get their plans into gear, let’s ponder a question that’s just as important as “Papa Can You Hear Me: 2025”: did meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Sunday kill the Pope?

Before any lawyers get involved, I’m in no way accusing Vance, a noted antagonist of the late pontiff, of murdering Francis, or of being the Antichrist. Could a reasonable person, looking at the situation reasonably, come to that conclusion? Some might say “definitely,” but that’s for them to decide, not this blog.

It’s certainly humiliating and depressing that one of the last moments of Francis’s consequential life involved being in the same physical space as JD Vance, one of the most contemptible creatures currently scuttling around our poor distressed planet. But is that proximity to the vice president a cause of Francis’s death? Was meeting with JD Vance, even for a couple of minutes, a dreadful enough experience that Pope Francis chose to die rather than risk it ever happening again?

Let’s examine the evidence.