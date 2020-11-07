This Is So Much Fun
Of course things are still terrible and Joe Biden sucks and the next four years are going to suck, but good LORD is this fun right now.
Look at this stupid dumb idiot:
DID YOU THOUGH????
Look at this stupid dumb statement:
Yeah good luck with that buddy! ALSO HE WAS PLAYING GOLF WHEN HE FOUND OUT LMAO.
Look at these celebrations! My block went nuts when the news broke: clapping, cheering, honking, pots and pans, everyone was so overjoyed. My block was not alone:
LOOK. AT. THIS!
Chef's kiss. Our joy will be short-lived, and this is only the end of the beginning, but still, but still, but still.
Update, 12:41 p.m. ET: Beautiful, just beautiful.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.