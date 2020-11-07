Of course things are still terrible and Joe Biden sucks and the next four years are going to suck, but good LORD is this fun right now.

Look at this stupid dumb idiot:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1325099845045071873

DID YOU THOUGH????

Look at this stupid dumb statement:

https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1325119494344368130

Yeah good luck with that buddy! ALSO HE WAS PLAYING GOLF WHEN HE FOUND OUT LMAO.

Look at these celebrations! My block went nuts when the news broke: clapping, cheering, honking, pots and pans, everyone was so overjoyed. My block was not alone:

https://twitter.com/benrileysmith/status/1325116065542778888

https://twitter.com/IsaacRadford/status/1325116492237713413

https://twitter.com/brockvox/status/1325123146685444098

https://twitter.com/sallylockwood/status/1325124703346814978

LOOK. AT. THIS!

https://twitter.com/MattGertz/status/1325116458226118658

Chef's kiss. Our joy will be short-lived, and this is only the end of the beginning, but still, but still, but still.

Update, 12:41 p.m. ET: Beautiful, just beautiful.