This was the top result when I put “British man driving 1970s” into Getty. (Photo by Roger Jackson/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

As you know, Wednesdays are usually Crosblog days. But Cros is not blogging today because he is in California being a Good Son. His dad, aka CrosDad, aka Paul Crosbie, aka Prof. Crosbie, aka noted Discourse Blog commenter Paul, was having surgery, so Cros is by his side.

It’s not an emergency thing or anything like that, so there’s no need to worry. But we’re giving Cros the day off to do son things, and we’re wishing Paul all the best during the recovery period.

Drive on Paul!!!!