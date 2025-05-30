Discourse Blog

J_
2h

I wasn’t aware this person existed until today and now I hate him as much as I’ve ever hated anyone. Turns out not all birds are good.

Martha
24m

👏 I literally just the week started taking language lessons from a human and decided to … well, begin the emotional work necessary to say goodbye to my Spanish streak! (I can’t speak it even slightly either.) it’s amazing the hold that app can have, despite being manifestly ineffective.

