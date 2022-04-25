Look at this dork. (Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk is a bad person who brings almost nothing worthwhile to our lives, so it is actually quite appropriate that he has taken control of Twitter, one of the most cursed places on the internet.

It makes sense that people are afraid of what Musk might do with Twitter. Who wants to be ruled by a rich loser who can’t even understand how water functions?

The entire city of New York on line one Elon.

Musk has been vague about his specific intentions for Twitter beyond some platitudes about free speech, which he repeated today.

Deep thoughts! Can’t wait to find out what they lead to, though it seems safe to assume that Donald Trump is coming back to town, so we have that to look forward to as a species.

But while Musk is, in one sense, the problem here, he is mostly just a symptom of a much bigger problem. I’ll bet you can guess what it is.