Well, here we are. The moment you’ve all been waiting for. The most important day of 2024. The day when we reveal….the winner of Fowl Hysteria 2024.

Over the past five weeks, we have watched, in awe and wonder, as 32 birds took part in the world’s oldest and most prestigious bird-themed bracket tournament. We saw nail-biting thrillers and jaw-dropping blowouts. We saw underdogs triumph and sure winners fade away. We saw birds from every corner of the world show up and make their presence known.

It has been a titanic contest, and we salute every single one of our birds. In a way, they’re all winners.

But, in another, more accurate way, there can only be one winner of Fowl Hysteria 2024. And here it is.

THE WINNER: BURROWING OWL!!!!!!!

In the end, it wasn’t even close. The little owl that could has been quietly dominating this contest since week 1. It has never dipped below 65 percent of the vote in any matchup. That’s grit, that’s sportsbirdship, that’s…a champion.

The resplendent quetzal was no match, losing 66-34. Luckily it is one of the most stunning and revered birds in the history of the universe. That’s the thing about Fowl Hysteria: even when you lose, you’re still an incredible bird. The world is still your oyster. We still love you.

But today is the burrowing owl’s day, and it’s easy to see why it is the Fowl Hysteria 2024 champion. Just look at it.

Need we say more???

Congratulations, Burrowing Owl. YOU ARE THE FOWL HYSTERIA CHAMPION 2024.

See you all in 2025 :)

