There are many things we can surmise from the way that this presidential election cycle has played out so far, regardless of the fact that we don't yet know the president of the United States.

We can see that Republicans are doing everything they can to prevent people from voting, or from having their votes counted. They've launched legal challenges to throw out completed ballots, and to shut down ballot collection sites, and the president spent all night, and has continued today, shouting on Twitter to stop counting the ballots in states where he's currently ahead. Republicans are trying to steal this election.

We can see that the Democratic strategy of dismissing any electoral progress made on the left with progressive policies like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All and appealing to the center didn't fucking work. Giving any credence to Lincoln Project grifters was the huge fucking mistake that many, many people predicted. White conservatives have not, so far, defected from Trump, and they likely won't as the count goes on. Once again, Democrats have reached across the aisle, only for Republicans to spit in their faces.

This is all a preface to my primary gripe at noon on November 4, 2020, which is Gap and its little red and blue zippered hoodie. What! The everliving fuck! Gap can take its fucking bipartisan sleeves and fuck right the fuck off!!!!

"The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward." No, we fucking can't! There is no fucking "moving forward together!"

How can you not fucking see this? How can you look around and say to yourself, "What we actually need is for Democrats to be working with the Republicans MORE, even!" And really, a hoodie? This is supposed to pass for political engagement but we're not even going to think about the symbolism of hoodies through the lens of racism and profiling and police brutality? Gap couldn't come up with a set of bipartisan slippers or something? Of course this is what corporations think passes for neutrality, but jesus christ, fuck off! Fuck right the fuck off with this pandering bullshit and stay there!!!

Gap has, after being owned online into the fucking SUN (I watched the quote tweets jump from 700 to more than 2,000 in a matter of minutes), deleted the tweet. But fuck, why? Why the fuck must something like this exist? Why the fuck must something like this be inserted into the "Trump launching into the umpteenth diatribe of the day attempting to screw over potentially millions of voters" discourse?

According to New York Times reporter Sapna Maheshwari, the hoodie isn't actually for sale, but it was a statement piece of some sort for the company. Gap's statement, from Maheshwari's tweets:

“The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

THE POWER OF UNITY???? REMAIN OPTIMISTIC?????? THAT THE COUNTRY WILL COME TOGETHER???????? Just fuck off!!!!! Fuck off, fuck off, forever!!!!!!!!!!