MSNBC

After more than two years of relentless and barbaric violence against Palestinians, the ceasefire deal in Gaza has brought real, albeit tenuous, relief. It took far too long to get here, but there is a chance now that a path toward rebuilding can begin.

You might be inclined to think that the movement to finally put a stop to Israel’s attempted annihilation of the people in Gaza suggests a broader shift in thought around the situation—maybe even an open reckoning with Israel’s agenda, or an embrace of the Palestinian people, their suffering, and their right to exist. Don’t be fooled. The situation has changed, but the rhetoric around it from people in power remains the same as it ever was.

This week, prominent public figures all over the place have been eager to show their asses (racism) in the process of applauding the ceasefire. But no one is doing it quite like Kamala Harris. The presidential loser’s commitment to “neutrality” on the subject of Palestinian persecution is steadfast and strong, even as she continues to assert herself as a figure who might’ve engendered change.

As a reminder, Harris spent the waning days of her vice presidency wagging a finger at the violence in Gaza while fully remaining an accomplice in it. In her brief time as the Democratic presidential candidate, she stayed consistent in that messaging, offering only the slightest hints of a vibe shift that didn’t actually amount to anything at all—despite all the polls suggesting that support for Palestine might actually be to her electoral advantage. She did her best to avoid it, perhaps hoping that simply being the lesser of the evils would be enough to give her the edge. That really worked out!!

Nearly another year of horrendous slaughter later, she’s still singing the same song. And it’s honestly disgusting.