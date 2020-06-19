Discourse Blog isn’t posting today in honor of Juneteenth, which should be a national holiday.

In lieu of the money you might’ve otherwise donated to our PayPal this week, consider donating to Black Youth Project 100, a national organization driven by young Black activists fighting for social justice and freedom for all Black people. And if you want more suggestions for places to send your money, New York magazine published a list of 137 different ways you can support Black lives and communities of color.

Have a good weekend!