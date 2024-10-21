Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A couple months ago, I wrote that I was going to try to pull together a blog with links to a few of the countless fundraisers that people have set up for the victims and survivors of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. It’s taken me longer than I intended, but I’m finally doing it this morning.

International attention on Gaza has plummeted, Israel’s impunity is more unchallenged than ever, the massacres continue endlessly, and the Rafah border crossing has been closed for months, meaning that people in Gaza have literally nowhere else to go. So the situation could not be more dire.

I’m going to make one special plug for a fundraiser close to my heart, for the family of my dear friend Mohammed Mhawish and his wife Asmaa.

Some of the rest of these were sent to me on Twitter from people in Gaza, or from their families. And I also added a few more that I found myself.

In April, I wrote, “Charity is no substitute for justice, and it is no substitute for freedom.” I still believe that. Charity, particularly of the crowdfunding variety, is random and fleeting, based on who you know or how much attention you can attract, or even whether or not some blogger comes across your post. But there are so, so many people in Gaza who are reaching out to the rest of us in this way, asking for our help. So the least we can do is reach back, even if we can only connect with a tiny number of people.

Please share this post. Share

I’m sharing parts of the statements the people raising the money have written, followed by the links to those fundraisers. Please give something to one of these if you can, share this post with your friends and loved ones, and feel free to drop links to any other Gaza fundraisers you know about in the comments.

Hello dear friends, I am Aahed Abdullah, I am 25 years old, I live with my family in Gaza. I can't believe what happened to me and my family. The war destroyed everything, we lost our home where we lived, and we were displaced more than 5 times from one place to another in search of safety. Frankly, I no longer care about anything in this life. All I want is safety for my family, to get rid of this crazy war, and to get out of this miserable life.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/Help-us-evacuate-from-Gaza-to-safety-1

Hi, I’m Suha Nashwan, 28, born and raised in Beit Hanoun in the north of the Gaza Strip. Me and my family have lived in Beit Hanoun our entire lives. Our family has lived here for generations, this is our home. Since the beginning of Israel’s assault on Gaza we were forced to evacuate several times, leaving behind our home, our belongings and the future we had been working towards. Death and destruction followed us everywhere until we managed to escape to the south of the Gaza Strip. We’re currently sleeping on the ground in a tent that does not protect us from the heat of summer or the cold of winter. Losing our beautiful home, which we had inherited from our ancestors, was beyond devastating. Our home was bombed and bulldozed, and our hopes and dreams were shattered along with it. We are enduring a suffering that is beyond anything you could imagine. This is why we’re asking for your help, as we are still in danger in Gaza.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-family-of-12-in-gaza-after-they-lost-their-home

As a result of this war, we have become homeless, many of my family members and relatives were brutally massacred, and the ones who are still alive have become scattered and displaced. I was at the top of my class rank and was planning to attend university abroad, but due to these circumstances, I am now a year and a half behind in my education, never getting the chance to graduate like every other student in the world.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-akram-rebuild-his-future-outside-of-gaza

WINTER is coming my family needs your support. our gofundme is not working well even though it is verified and approved. We do not find any support or sharing of our link. I ask for your support to share and support as much as possible please.



In this photo it is my brother who makes kites to play under the planes and bombs then they sell them and to have a little money, a dollar almost.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/aqt3tr-help-my-family-from-gaza

I feel very afraid of losing my sister, mom and dad especially after experiencing the loss of my brother Mohammed! He is missing since 4 months، we don't know whether he is alive or dead, no one can go and search for him because the entire neighborhood have been destroyed. My parents are in Rafah but unfortunately they cannot go to the north due to the siege and road closures.

It's a difficult and painful situation to be in! The situation is not safe in Rafah. There is bombing every day.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/uha5fs-urgent-help-our-family-escape-gaza-to-canada

Mustafa Hamad is 41 years old. He lives in the Gaza Strip. He is married and has 4 children. He used to live a happy and safe life in his home.

Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, life has not been the same as it was before. Everything has been destroyed. The houses are no longer the same, the schools are no longer the same. The phase of displacement and escaping from the severe aggression has begun. He and his family have moved several times in Gaza, from the north to the south, and finally here in a tent in In the city of Deir al-Balah, where there is density, crowding, and widespread diseases that had afflicted his children before, the chance of living has become very weak. He and his children are suffering from several crises after he sustained injuries to his shoulder in northern Gaza before leaving for the south. He is in urgent need of treatment abroad for a shoulder joint transplant.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/urgent-help-mustafas-family-to-evacuate-from-gaza

“I had a big house, a beautiful life, dreams and ambition. I graduated from Al-Quds Open University with a major in social service, but now…after October 7, the war came and took everything from me. My house was destroyed by a tank shell, and now I am in a tent with my children and my husband. We are not safe from famine and the spread of polio, and there is no vaccination for them, and my children are young. I fear everything for them, do please donate to me via the link. Help me protect my family. My children are suffering from disease and starvation. Thank you for supporting me.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-tasnims-family-in-gaza-crisis

Hello, I am Mohammed from the Gaza Strip. I now live in northern Gaza. I have a 9-month-old girl who was born in the war. I also have 2 children, one boy is 3 years old and my daughter is now 5 years old and she can’t have school because of the war.

Here in the north, since the beginning of the war 10 months ago, we have been living without water, electricity, or food. There are no basic necessities for life. We suffer a lot when getting water, as we bring it from a very far place, and we prepare food on firewood.

We have lost many of our relatives in this war, and every day we lose a friend or relative. My little girl needs milk and Pampers every week, and they are sold at very high prices... We have been displaced several times from east to west and there are constant threats of eviction My family and I suffered from malnutrition as a result of unhealthy canned food and infectious diseases due to the lack of vegetables, fruits, meat and dairy at all in the north.

https://chuffed.org/project/helpmyfamyingaza

I am Jana from Gaza. I am 14 years old. I am here to share with you our story, a story that pulsates with hope and resilience in the face of the difficult challenges we have faced in Gaza.

I used to live in our warm home with my father Mohammed (42 years old), mother Samira (37 years old), brother Kareem (13 years old), and brother Ahmed (10 years old), in Gaza, during a time of calm and peace. We were studying in UNRWA schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. I loved drawing, reading, cooking, and playing with my friends. My brothers loved playing football.

But then, the war came, that war which changed everything. Our schools were destroyed, our homes turned to rubble, and we had to stay on the streets without shelter, without clean water to drink, and without enough food to eat. The days were dark, and fear loomed over our hearts.

https://chuffed.org/project/mohammedrafah

We seek support in order to secure our basic needs such as food, water, clothing, and health care, in addition to trying to provide an opportunity for our children to continue their education in these challenging circumstances.

After waiting patiently for 11 months to return to our house, the occupation completely destroyed it, and our life went with it.

My two-year-old little child is very sick. He suffers from chest infections because of the cold water that he bathes in due to the lack of fuel or hot water and the lack of adequate shelter. There are no clothes for the winter to protect him from the cold.



‏I'm very tired and afraid. Please help me keep my child healthy. Donate to me, even a little, so that I can buy the treatment to keep him healthy.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-raneen-altabans-family-in-gaza

We owned a house in my city, Khan Younis. It was simple and full of warmth, but the war came and completely destroyed our house, and not a trace of it remained. We had started to build a life for our daughter, and the war came and nothing was left for us.

My husband owned a barber shop and worked in it, but it was also completely destroyed, with all its equipment. Indeed, we no longer had any source of income, not even a shelter to shelter us, so we were forced to move to a small tent.

Since our displacement, we have been living the worst days of our lives, suffering from a lack of money and food, water pollution, lack of sanitation, and the spread of diseases.

My daughter has suffered a lot and has been infected with many diseases, including hepatitis due to the widespread pollution. My heart breaks every time I see my daughter getting sick.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ansam-and-her-family-survive-gaza

Thank you.