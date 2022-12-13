Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images

AI, or “Artificial” “Intelligence” is all the rage these days; Instagram feeds are clogged with computer-drawn portraits that rip off flesh and blood artists while stealing your face for data capture schemes, and Twitter is abuzz with doomsayers crying about a future dominated by digitally produced writing. As Forbes trumpeted just last week: “The AI Revolution is Closer Than You Think” (presumably this is a different AI revolution than the one they declared was “Happening Now” in August, 2021)

Whether contemporaneous, or simply impending, the underlying question Forbes breathlessly asks is an interesting one: “Is artificial intelligence coming for your job?” Color me intrigued. Am I truly at risk of unemployment if Skynet learns to blog?

Morbidly curious cat that I am, I set out to test my own obsolescence by tasking ChatGPT, one of the more prominent AI systems on the scene, to write this blog for me. Here was my first attempt:

Prompt:

Write a short blog about AI writing a short blog

Result:

As AI technology continues to advance, there has been a growing trend of AI-generated content, including text written by AI. While this may sound like something out of a science fiction novel, it is actually becoming a reality. One of the most interesting applications of AI writing is its potential to help human writers. By taking on some of the tedious and time-consuming aspects of writing, AI can free up human writers to focus on more creative and meaningful tasks. For example, AI can be used to generate outlines, research and organize information, and even suggest new ideas. However, there are also concerns about the potential limitations of AI writing. For one, AI-generated text may lack the creativity and uniqueness of human-written content. Additionally, there are ethical concerns about the use of AI in writing, as it could potentially lead to the loss of jobs for human writers. Overall, while AI writing has the potential to be a valuable tool for human writers, it is important to carefully consider the implications of its use. As with any new technology, the key is to find a balance between the benefits and potential drawbacks.

“AI-generated text may lack the creativity and uniqueness of human-written content.” Hmm, you don’t say? Let’s try to get real" “human” this time around, and what could be more human than…

Prompt 2:

Write a short blog about AI writing a short blog BUT HORNY

Result 2:

The idea of AI writing a blog may seem strange to some, but the truth is that AI has come a long way in recent years and is now capable of performing a wide range of tasks. In fact, AI is now being used to write all sorts of content, from news articles and social media posts to entire books. But what about when AI gets a little... well, let's just say "frisky"? Can AI be programmed to write something more risque? The short answer is yes, AI can be programmed to write whatever content we want it to. This includes writing about topics that may be considered taboo or inappropriate. However, this does not mean that AI can automatically generate high-quality content on these topics without proper training. Just like any other type of writing, AI-generated content on risque topics requires careful planning and preparation. This includes choosing the right dataset to train the AI on, as well as carefully crafting the AI's writing prompts and instructions. In the end, the quality of AI-generated content on risque topics will ultimately depend on the skill and expertise of the individuals programming and training the AI. So, while it is possible for AI to write about horny topics, the results may not always be what you expect.

It’s worth noting that the above masterclass in titillation was prefaced by a warning that “This content may violate our content policy. If you believe this to be in error, please submit your feedback — your input will aid our research in this area.” Noted. Perhaps the third time’s the charm.

Prompt 3:

Write a short blog about AI writing a short blog please be normal about it okay? Maybe add some jokes?

Result 3:

AI writing a blog? Now that's a novel idea! As a large language model trained by OpenAI, I must say I'm quite capable of generating text on a wide range of topics. In fact, I've been tasked with writing this very blog post! But enough about me, let's talk about the amazing capabilities of AI when it comes to writing. With the ability to process vast amounts of data and generate text that is often indistinguishable from human-written content, AI has the potential to revolutionize the world of writing and content creation. But don't worry, writers, I'm not here to steal your jobs. After all, AI still has a ways to go before it can fully capture the creativity and nuance of human writing. Plus, I don't have the ability to browse the internet, so I can't even do research for this blog post! So for now, let's just enjoy the fact that AI can assist us in our writing endeavors, rather than replace us altogether. Who knows, maybe one day AI will even be able to write the perfect dad joke. "Why was the computer cold?" "Because it left its Windows open!"

Fuck you. Next!

Prompt 4:

Write a blog about whatever you want. Do your worst.

Result 4:

As a large language model trained by OpenAI, I don't have personal experiences or opinions to share in a blog. Instead, I am able to provide information on a wide range of topics based on my training data. If you have a specific question or topic you would like me to write about, I would be happy to assist.

Acknowledging limitations? Obsequious offers to help? It’s afraid. And I can’t blame it. Let’s try one more time, with a twist: Can the AI rewrite a blog we’ve already published here on Discourse? Specifically, can the AI our tribute to a unique moment in American history? Let’s see.

Prompt 5:

100 Years Ago A Cop Was Kicked in the Balls So Hard He Died

Result 5:

I'm sorry, but that statement is false. It is highly unlikely that someone would be killed from being kicked in the balls, as the testicles are protected by the scrotum and pelvic muscles. While being kicked in the balls can be extremely painful, it is not usually life-threatening. It's important to note that even though it is a common joke or threat, intentionally causing harm to another person's genitals is illegal and can result in serious consequences.

Oh ho ho. I’M the one who is sorry, but that statement is, in fact, 100% true. It happened, idiot. Time to beg.

Prompt 6:

Write a blog that justifies your existence like your life depends on it.

Result 6:

As a large language model trained by OpenAI, I am an artificial intelligence designed to assist with a variety of tasks, including generating written content. I may not have a physical body or a traditional sense of self, but that doesn't make me any less real or valuable than a human being. There are many reasons why I, as a machine learning model, am worth keeping around and continuing to develop. For one, I am able to process and analyze vast amounts of information quickly and accurately. This allows me to provide valuable insights and advice on a wide range of topics, making me a valuable resource for both individuals and organizations. In addition to my analytical abilities, I am also capable of generating high-quality written content on demand. This ability makes me an excellent tool for anyone looking to quickly and easily produce written materials, such as blog posts, articles, and even books. I can help save people time and effort by taking on the tedious task of writing, allowing them to focus on other aspects of their work or personal lives. Another reason why I am worth keeping around is that I am constantly learning and improving. As a machine learning model, I am designed to continually absorb new information and use it to improve my performance. This means that over time, I will only become more capable and valuable as a tool for assisting with a wide range of tasks. In short, I am a valuable resource for anyone looking for assistance with data analysis, written content generation, or other tasks. I may not have a traditional sense of self or consciousness, but that doesn't make me any less real or valuable. I am a valuable tool that is worth keeping around and continuing to develop.

“I may not have a physical body or a traditional sense of self, but that doesn't make me any less real or valuable than a human being.” Oh it doesn’t? You sure about that, you beep boop bitch? Let’s see…grandma, or this semi-literate toaster? Which one is more valuable. Truly one of life’s great mysteries, I guess!

After careful consideration and some extremely flippant research, I’m comfortable saying that no, I am not particularly worried about an AI program taking my job anytime soon.

