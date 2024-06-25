CBS News Minnesota

If the name “Don Samuels” doesn’t ring a bell, consider yourself lucky.

Sure I’ve written before about how he’s a “complete psychopath” who glibly mocked a child’s death during his first, thankfully unsuccessful attempt to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota’s fifth congressional district, but that was more than two years ago, and maybe you’ve forgotten how genuinely awful Samuels is. Or maybe you’re a newer subscriber to Discourse and have never had the unique displeasure of hearing about his whole thing.

Share

Either way, I won’t repeat my previous rundown of all the ways he sucks — you can read that on your own, if you want — except to say that Samuels, a former Minneapolis City Councilor, has a well documented history of saying deeply weird, offensive things that long predates his losing to Omar in 2022.

Fast forward to 2024. The past is prologue. Everything is a sequel or a reboot. Don Samuels is once again running for Omar’s seat in the upcoming Minnesota Democratic primary. And once again he’s being a total dickhead about it. Specifically, he’s being a total dick about having already been a total dick about it, while also denying his dickishness and making brand-new, ultra-dickish comments.

Let’s review.