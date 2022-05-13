Earlier this week, Israeli forces shot and killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Palestine. Today, Israeli forces attacked the funeral procession carrying Abu Akleh’s casket, beating members of the crowd and at one point nearly causing the casket carrying her dead body to fall to the ground.

The video showing this appalling incident is clear as day.

You would hope that extremely unambiguous video like this would cause some of our leading news outlets to break with their habit of describing Israeli attacks on Palestinians as “clashes,” or of bending over backward to pass along ludicrous Israeli excuses for their violence. Sorry, not this time. Instead, we’re being subjected to the same old awful nonsense.