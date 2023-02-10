Hello! It’s been a while since we’ve done an official callout for Bird of the Week submissions, so here goes. We love love love to hear from you about your favorite birds, and we use your suggestions all the time. That’s what makes our little bird-loving community so great!

So please: let us know which bird you simply DEMAND that we write about. You can get in touch at hello@discourseblog.com, or you can just drop your bird info in the comments below. Then you’ll get to see your fave in one of our reader editions, or even in a standalone Bird of the Week post!

If you need a reminder of the birds we’ve already profiled in Bird of the Week, just click here.

Yay!!!