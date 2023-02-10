It's That Time Again: Send Us Your Favorite Birds!
Caw caw!
Hello! It’s been a while since we’ve done an official callout for Bird of the Week submissions, so here goes. We love love love to hear from you about your favorite birds, and we use your suggestions all the time. That’s what makes our little bird-loving community so great!
So please: let us know which bird you simply DEMAND that we write about. You can get in touch at hello@discourseblog.com, or you can just drop your bird info in the comments below. Then you’ll get to see your fave in one of our reader editions, or even in a standalone Bird of the Week post!
If you need a reminder of the birds we’ve already profiled in Bird of the Week, just click here.
Yay!!!
Gannets! They hover above the water, waiting, and then dive bomb into the water like the badass motherfuckers that they are and "fly" underneath as a flock to get all the fishies. Here, look for yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8vaFl6J87s
Fuckin punk rock. Gannets rule.
Bonus: they're related to boobies (https://www.britannica.com/animal/gannet). Heh.
Was looking up the phrase "catbird seat" the other day and ended up in a Grey Catbird research spiral.
The hits:
It meows like a cat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FckCjy_j1vQ
It's a prolific mimic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRgvpjcSNcM
Side note: You should run a bird of the year(s) bracket for everyone. My vote is going to the Kea, but they're all winners!