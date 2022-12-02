You know where this is from.

Well, folks. The moment we’ve all anticipated has arrived. On Thursday, Kanye West, the musician-turned-antisemite known as Ye, appeared in a full face mask on the Alex Jones Show, alongside fellow Trump dinner guest and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, to talk about his love for the Nazis and Hitler.

Whereas interviewers such as Tucker Carlson, David Letterman, and TMZ previously edited down or completely cut out Ye’s antisemitic and otherwise far-right comments, the three-hour livestream showcased his bigotry in its entirety. And wouldn’t you know, it was fucking terrible!

The livestream showed two things. First, it showed that Ye has reached the point of no return in his embrace of Nazi ideology. But crucially, it also left the political and media ecosystem that has nurtured his hatred fully exposed.

Jones tried to throw Ye lifeline after lifeline to help him distance himself from his previous comments. Alas, Ye insisted on setting the record straight — the record being that he really just loves the Nazis.