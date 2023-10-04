Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Here is Kevin McCarthy. He was until yesterday the speaker of the House of Representatives, on paper one of the most powerful members of the U.S. government and the ranking Republican leader in Congress. I say on paper because hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah dumbass! You dumbass!!! You got cooked by Matt Gaetz!! Jesus Christ dude come on!! You’re cooked! You’re washed! You’re run right outta town by a freak in bad suits who has been accused of being involved with a sex trafficking scheme and might still get kicked out of the House himself! Wow. Scenes. Absolute scenes.

Now, what is most important to note from all this is that despite the fact that the House has never actually kicked out a speaker before in its history and despite the fact that McCarthy is now the shortest-serving speaker in history and that he accomplished basically nothing but floundering to get elected and then floundering to not get un-elected… McCarthy is not owned. He’s not mad. Okay, maybe he’s a little mad but what he has is dignity. Per CNN:

“I don’t regret standing up for choosing governing over grievance. It is my responsibility. It is my job. I do not regret negotiating. Our government is designed to find compromise,” McCarthy said at a wide-ranging press conference Tuesday evening.

The man has no regrets. Wait, sorry, the man has some regrets: