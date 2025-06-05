Getty Images

Sure as night follows day, it was absolutely only a matter of time: Elon Musk and Donald Trump are no longer friends and they’re fighting like schoolyard babies online. To which I say: Let them finish each other off Bloodsport style!!

Things have deteriorated fast since Musk’s recent exit from Trump’s White House. The Tesla charlatan fired the first shots on X, The Everything App, which he also owns and is running into the ground, by attacking the bill Trump has characterized as “big” and “beautiful” as a “disgusting abomination” of spending. In Musk’s typical brand of unfunny humor, he’s also dubbed the signature legislation “The Big Ugly Bill.”

As Axios pointed out, Musk was very likely mad that the bill ended much of the gravy train for electric vehicles, but there have been other perceived slights since then, including the administration withdrawing Musk’s man to be the new head of NASA, along with this utter insanity:

Musk also wanted the Federal Aviation Administration to use his Starlink satellite system for national air traffic control, the sources said. But the administration balked at it because of the appearance of a conflict of interest and for technological reasons. "You can't have air traffic control just run off satellites," the second source said.

But let’s get to today’s bitchiness, which has escalated to a glorious extent.

Musk, who spent a staggering $300 million on electing Trump and other Republicans, is now calling for him to be IMPEACHED and alleging that Trump is in “the Epstein files.” The slap-fight in the mall parking lot seemed to begin with the President’s comments that he wouldn’t won Pennsylvania “easily” without Musk’s intervention.

“[Musk] never had a problem until right after he left…He hasn’t said [anything] bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next,” Trump told reporters (PUT A PIN IN THIS). “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

That was certainly not going to go unanswered, not in this house (secret compound where I’m obsessively creating more and more IVF children)!!! Musk responded to a clip of that line, posted by the account “Autism Capital,” by accusing Trump of “such ingratitude”:

Yeah, you spent a ton of money making HIM President, and now that he is, he doesn’t need you anymore!!!! Cry more!!! Trump also responded like a middle school girl on Truth Social, saying Elon was “wearing thin” (OZEMPIC REFERENCE??):

But he was also uncharacteristically magnanimous, for him:

Musk has since gone full tantrum, accusing Trump of being in “the Epstein files,” a bugbear for some of both men’s most chemically unbalanced supporters:

On that topic, I’ll say that Trump’s association with Epstein has been well known for years. It’s also extremely funny to me that Musk is implying Trump’s involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes goes further than the public is aware of, AND YET HE STILL SPENT HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS GETTING HIM ELECTED. Put this tweet in the dictionary under “not the flex you think it is.”

Since then, Musk has threatened to do something dire that I don’t care to understand to the International Space Station and LITERALLY GET TRUMP IMPEACHED SO JD VANCE CAN REPLACE HIM.

Musk’s legions of weirdos are frothing at the mouth; he’s retweeting them with aplomb. Even Kanye has chimed in! How much.

May this implosion only end when one (or both) of them is in the ground.