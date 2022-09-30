SkyNews

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling (lack of comma hers) press tour, which makes the scale of Hurricane Ian’s devastation look like a rainy day, has claimed yet another victim: the supposedly intelligent crybaby Jordan Peterson.

Wilde recently revealed that Chris Pine’s bad man character in the movie based on Peterson, telling Interview, “We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.” She also correctly characterized Peterson as “someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously.”

All this made Peterson sad. :( Asked about Wilde’s remarks on an ace program called “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the man broke down in tears.