Here’s the deal. As you may have heard, it’s too hot. To add insult to injury, I took the garbage out today and the bag had a little rip in it and I smeared….something all over my shirt. I honestly didn’t have the heart to check too closely what it was. It was red, I know that much, so I’m guessing some sort of tomato…thing. But really, who can say? My point is, if there’s one thing I hate more than being hot, it’s being hot and also covered in garbage juice (I hate being covered in garbage juice in most other temperatures, too). So, yeah, real fun day so far. Can’t wait to see what the future holds.