No More Bullshit Conservative Folk Heroes Please
Joe the Plumber, Oliver Anthony, and the astroturfing of the GOP everyman.
This week, two things happened which, when taken in tandem, offer an interesting case study in how the right wing creates astroturfed folk heroes.
Individually, neither event is all that noteworthy. Together, however, they demonstrate the remarkable consistency of an ongoing Republican project to elevate and exploit individuals it can point to as “authentically working class,” using them as mascots for a conservative enterprise whose ultimate endpoint is fucking over the very same people these confected heroes are supposed to represent.
