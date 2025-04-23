Discourse Blog

Stephen Breyer's Ice Cream
11h

I mean, on one hand, good on Gavin Newsom for putting his name on it, unlike all these anonymous quote-laundering consultants, but on the other hand fuck these guys.

Robot of Leisure
12h

I'd say the reason voters might see immigration as an issue where Democrats are "weak" is because the Democrats immigration position typically comes down to copying Republicans. When Harris/Dems brought up immigration during the campaign it was to claim that Harris & Biden are/were tougher on immigration than Trump. It banks on people wanting Trump/Republican's immigration policies but without the insults directed at immigrants

3 more comments...

