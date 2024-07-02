Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

I’d like to tell you that, despite the hundreds if not thousands of examples to the contrary, I am, in fact, a closet optimist — the sort of person who gripes and kvetches and revels in doom and gloom, but who deep down keeps an eye out for silver linings and saving graces.

But I can’t. The hundreds if not thousands of examples of my deep and abiding pessimism are, I’m afraid, a fairly accurate peek into my general state of mind.

Share

Having said that, even I’M surprised at just how incredibly grim things seem these days. Sure, it’s not like I’ve been expecting sunshine and rainbows, but even by those admittedly low standards, it really seems like we are pretty well and truly screwed, doesn’t it? And not in some terminally online black-pill “lol everything sucks” way, either. If the past week has shown us anything, it’s that the various edifices of stability we so often take for granted are not only crumbling in record time, but they’re crumbling with the express permission of those whose jobs it is to make sure this sort of shit doesn’t happen in the first place.