CNN

I’m struggling to come up with the right words to encapsulate the magnitude of the trainwreck we all witnessed in the first—and, god willing, last—2024 presidential debate on Thursday night.

The best I can do is this: that was one of the worst things I have ever seen in my life. It was worse than anyone’s worst possible scenario. It was worse than anything Joe Biden’s worst enemy could have concocted. It was terrible from the minute it began until the minute it ended. I will have Biden’s vacant, open-mouthed, thousand-yard stare into the void seared in my memory forever.

It was difficult to pin down my thoughts about the debate last night. It felt like we had all been repeatedly bashed in the head for 90 minutes. We needed time to recover.

I have a much clearer picture this morning. I know what I’m feeling above all: anger, about so many things. Here are some of them.