FINALLY.

We will have more to say in the morning about President Joe Biden’s long, long, long-overdue decision this afternoon to drop out of the presidential race. But for now, let’s just breathe a sigh of relief that this intolerable state of affairs has come to an end.

Every moment that Biden insisted that he was still capable of running for, let alone winning, a second term was both a lie and a massive waste of time. We will now find out whether the hell this man put us through doomed his successor—Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden endorsed soon after his announcement, or some other person who snatches the coconut-shaped crown from her head—to defeat in November, or whether Democrats still have a hope of beating Donald Trump. At the very least, though, Biden’s withdrawal offers Democrats the chance for a reset that they have desperately needed for years.

I’ll say a few things, and then it’s your turn in the comments.

First, anyone who says they know what is about to happen is not telling you the truth. We’re not even in uncharted waters. We’re in uncharted galaxies. We have no idea how this plays out.

Second, this whole horrible saga should underscore like nothing else the urgent need to tear down the gerontocracy that dominates our country. Old age is not automatically disqualifying. But the unwillingness of our political class to pass the torch or even to admit that they are no longer capable of doing some of the most important jobs in the world is an unforgivable scandal. Never again.

Third, our mission at Discourse Blog remains the same as it did yesterday and all the days before. We do not work for the Democratic Party. We work for ourselves and for you. As I wrote at the beginning of the year, “Our job is to write what we think, honestly and openly, and that is how we will cover whatever happens in 2024.”

And finally, there will be a lot of discussion about Joe Biden’s “legacy” in the coming days. So let it never, ever, ever, ever be forgotten that Biden has the blood of tens of thousands of Palestinians on his hands. Until he breathes his last breath, he will always be Genocide Joe.

More tomorrow.