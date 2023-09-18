We at Discourse Blog don’t just consider ourselves “bloggers” or “journalists” or “weirdos.” We also pride ourselves on the role we play as astute observers of the cultural landscape, using our prestige connections to bring you up to speed on all the latest trends.

So you can trust us when we say that COVID-19, one of the biggest acts to grace the stage in recent years, is on a big comeback tour these days. Remember COVID? He’s back…in pog form!

Or, to put it another way: it feels like literally everyone is getting COVID again. Cool!

I am not one to violate any HIPAA laws, so you’ll have to trust me when I say that I know a lot of people who have gotten COVID in the past month or so. Every few days, the COVID tour arrives in another city and plays the hits, and those lines on the COVID tests start showing up right on cue.

But don’t just take my word for it. The numbers are there too. Over the past few weeks, COVID cases have been on the rise in California, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, Texas, Oregon, Hawaii, Alaska, the White House…and I could go on. According to some estimates, infection rates might be reaching 2020 levels.

Coincidentally, it’s exactly a year since President Joe Biden declared that the pandemic was over. Now, you may be thinking, “Hmmm, COVID seems like it’s everywhere these days…but Biden said the pandemic was over…these things don’t quite go together, right?”

As always, Discourse Blog reader, you are correct. They don’t quite go together! It’s almost as though Biden was completely full of shit a year ago, and things are even worse now!

Let’s just remember what Biden said 12 months ago on 60 Minutes.

Biden: The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lotta work on it. It's—but the pandemic is over. if you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing.

Inspiring stuff. And a year later, Biden’s attitude is about the same—except for one crucial difference. We are no longer “still doing a lotta work” on COVID. We are doing very, very little work.