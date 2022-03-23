People are always going on about their pie-in-the-sky goals of founding the next great anarchist commune, along with what trades they would bring to the commune (these are usually essential skills like “posting” or “graphic design”). Well, I’ve got the perfect opportunity for you, which just came on the market: not one but TWO islands in the Virgin Islands!

Here are the specs, per The Wall Street Journal (I’ve taken the liberty of bolding the best selling points):

The larger of the two islands is known as Great St. James. Encompassing more than 160 acres, it is located roughly five minutes across the bay from St. Thomas and is largely untouched, with just a small collection of structures and a marine preserve known as Christmas Cove, according to listing materials.

Largely untouched?? Simply ideal for you to exercise your idealism! PLUS a marine preserve cutely named for Christmas? Think of the endless fishing opportunities to feed your growing numbers! (Obviously, the name will have to go; that can be one of the first orders of business for your commune meetings.)

The Journal continues:

The smaller of the pair is Little St. James. Spanning over 70 acres, it includes a helipad, a private dock, a gas station, two pools, a main residential compound, four guest villas, three private beaches, a gym and a tiki hut, the marketing materials show.

You certainly won’t be needing the helipad, but the beaches and the villas are appealing!! Naturally, no beaches should be private; and are tiki huts culturally insensitive? Another top order of business once you land on these shores!

If you watch flyover footage of the islands, one even has this bizarre-looking temple-type structure on it, to use as you wish! Imagine the possibilities. With a coat of paint, this could become your new The People’s Hall!

I should mention that these islands have a bit of a sordid recent history, but how often does such prime secluded real estate—at an eminently reasonable price like $125 million—hit the market? Whether your new intentional community can afford not to put in a bit is the only question.