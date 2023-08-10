I really wanted to have Teresa Giudice flipping the table with a “seizing the means” joke, but alas, this was easier.

Wednesday marked the 100th strike day for the TV and film screenwriters of the Writers Guild of America (WGA). The writers went on strike in May, after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), who failed to meet the deeply reasonable and fair demands of workers. Just over two months later, the actors in the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined them.

Since the workers in these two guilds comprise many of the essential people in “the industry,” as the cool kids call it—and thanks to some vital solidarity from the Teamsters and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)—Hollywood has largely shut down. (Scabs, as always, are gonna scab.) All signs indicate that this fight will be going on for months, and that it could be a tough road ahead for the unions.

But a new set of comrades have just entered the ring, and they could change everything.

I’m talking about…reality TV stars.