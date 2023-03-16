Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The news has been unceasingly grim the last several weeks, so let’s take a moment to check in on Florida Demon Ron DeSantis, who, by all accounts, is a big fat freak.

According to a piece published today by the Daily Beast, the governor is so anti-social that GOP organizers are already working to “DeSantis-proof” their events in early primary states. The story also includes this stunning anecdote, apparently enshrined in DeSantis “lore” if such a thing is possible, about him eating pudding like a goddamn animal (emphasis mine):

The chatter over DeSantis’ public engagement has also surfaced past unflattering stories about his social skills—particularly, his propensity to devour food during meetings. “He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people,” a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, “always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting shit everywhere.” Enshrined in DeSantis lore is an episode from four years ago: During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C., in March of 2019, DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident.

Simply disgusting, but somehow unsurprising coming from an ingrate best known for his policies to make LGBTQ people second-class citizens. It’s always nice when the facade (shiny ghoul, meatball-shaped body, overall slob) matches the actual self (no soul, humanity, or sense of decency).