Hello. Now that Discourse Blog has a new website we are able to do very short and quick blogs reacting to things that are in the news cycle. Sometimes, at a corporate-owned media company, this is tedious, and makes writers feel like they must produce content to meet arbitrary goals. But in an ideal situation, like the one before us now, it is a joyous opportunity to shed light on an event or detail currently making news, and then go, having done your part to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on.

To whit: according to several reviews, in the new Borat film Borat's fake daughter convincingly honeypots Rudy Giuliani in a hotel room and the entire thing is caught on camera. From Vanity Fair's review of the film, emphasis mine:

While Tutar pursues a career as a journalist, Borat quarantines with Jim Russell and Jerry Holleman, two Trump voters who think the Democrats are a worse threat than the coronavirus (which they say, by the way, is a hoax). But eventually the plot snaps back into place: Tutar sets up an interview with Rudy Giuliani. She meets the former mayor of New York and current adviser to the president in a hotel room, where he holds her hands, compliments her appearance, and follows her to the bedroom. She spends some time elaborately taking off their microphones; briefly, he lies down on the bed. His hand is in his pants. Watching it, your brain turns into an exclamation point. They are strategically interrupted before more transpires, but you cannot help wondering exactly what Giuliani may have done next. (Shortly after the event, which took place in July, Giuliani called the cops on Cohen.)

Wow!!!!!!! WOW!!!!! Ok!!! Wow! Here's another reaction!

https://twitter.com/maureendowd/status/1318956190131511297

Here's the Guardian, with a bit more detail:

Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news programme, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras.



After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.” ...

Word of the incident first emerged on 7 July, when Giuliani called New York police to report the intrusion of an unusually-dressed man.



“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told the New York Post. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.



“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,” Giuliani said. The police found no crime had been committed.



Giuliani continued: “I only later realised it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Nope, he sure didn't get you Rudy! Here's the trailer for the film. That's it! Enjoy!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Rsa4U8mqkw

Update, 3:01 p.m ET: I have seen the clip, courtesy of a tipster. We're not posting it here for obvious legal/ embargo reasons, but it's far more graphic than any of the reviews make it sound.

What I saw starts at the end of an interview between Rudy and Borat's "daughter" Tutar. Tutar is apologizing to Rudy for something, and then leans forward and touches his knee, suggestively. She then thanks him for the interview and invites him into the bedroom of the hotel suite they're in for a drink. He awkwardly helps her remove some of her microphones, and then immediately sits down on the bed, patting her, again, extremely awkwardly on the waist, while saying "you can give me your phone number, and your address."



Tutar helps Giuliani remove a microphone from his shirt while he is sitting on the bed. He then lies down flat on his back and pushes both hands into the front of his pants, possibly re-tucking his shirt, but they stay there as he rummages around a bit, sighing.



At this point, Borat rushes into the room, wearing a wig and some kind of lingerie bustier over white boxer briefs and what appears to be a G-string. I will now quote the dialogue directly:



BORAT: Put down your frump!

GIULIANI: Oop!

Giuliani sits up straight

BORAT: She's 15, she too old for you!

GIULIANI: Why are you dressed like this?

BORAT: She's my daughter, please, take me instead, take my anus [pronounced a-noose]

GIULIANI: I don't want you!

Giuliani stands up and begins to leave the room

BORAT, following him: No, take my anus, do not have her.

TUTAR, also following him: I'm better than him!!

BORAT: No, I better, my back pussy very tight!

TUTAR: No, please, my [inaudible] anus!

BORAT: Please I will Let you enjoy my hum in your mouth.

GIULIANI, at the door: No, No.

TUTAR: I would love to marry [?] you.

BORAT: I was in prison many years, so I have techniques with my mouth.

GIULIANI, to a security guard in the hall: I don't know what's going on here who is this guy?

BORAT: I forbid this union!

BORAT, as Giuliani is walking down the hall: Rudy, Trump would be disappoint, you are leaving hotel without golden shower!