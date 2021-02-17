Watch Discourse Blog's Sam Grasso on 'The Mehdi Hasan Show'
A little programming note for you: on Tuesday night, Discourse Blog's Samantha Grasso appeared on Peacock's The Mehdi Hasan Show to discuss "Texas is a Failed State," her piece about the Texas cold-weather crisis and the politicians who are doing almost nothing to alleviate it.
Here's a clip of Sam being excellent on TV. You can watch the full thing over at Peacock (Sam appears about 28 minutes in):
Our thanks to The Mehdi Hasan Show!
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.