It’s a pretty scary and depressing world out there these days—which makes it all the more important to take a moment and appreciate the good things we have and the better things we’re fighting for. Maybe that’s a Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family. Maybe that’s just taking a break from your normal routine. For us here at Discourse Blog, it means giving ourselves a few days to recharge, so we can come back with those great newsletters you know and (hopefully) love. That’s why we’re taking the rest of this holiday week off and won’t be publishing new stories until Monday. It’s one of the perks of being our own boss and something we all are pretty thankful for.

Don’t worry, we’ll be back in just a few days with more blogs and birds to help finish off the year. In the meantime, if you absolutely cannot live without reading something of ours, here are a few of our favorite Thanksgiving-ish hits from the vault.

See you turkeys soon…

-Rafi, Cros, Aleks, Caitlin, Sam, Katherine, and Jack.