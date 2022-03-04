If you’re a veteran Discourse Blog reader, you’re probably familiar with Bird of the Week, our regular Friday post where we train the spotlight on one of the tens of thousands of birds roaming this planet of ours. It’s one of my favorite things to do on the blog, a welcome respite from the everyday horrors we find ourselves having to cover all too often. And readers seem to enjoy it too! In fact, I’d estimate that no Discourse Blog feature generates more responses than Bird of the Week. Friends, family members, family members of friends, even people I haven’t been in touch with for years have all reached out to me to comment on different birds they like, or to suggest birds for us to write about. And that’s where you come in.

I am just a guy picking his way through very long lists of birds every week. There are so many birds I know nothing about, and I love it every time someone tells me about a new bird or suggests a bird for us to write about. So I want to tap into what I am sure is the wealth of bird knowledge in the Discourse Blog community, and give you all the chance to share some of your favorite birds with the rest of us.

Is there a bird you’ve been longing for us to cover on Bird of the Week? A bird you never tire of letting people know about? A bird that changed your life? Share it with the rest of us in the comments down below, or let me know about it at hello@discourseblog.com. I’ll compile some of my favorite responses for a future post, and we might also use them as springboards for future Bird of the Week blogs!

I’ve also made this handy list containing every bird we’ve already written about so far (I kind of can’t believe there are so many.) I’m going to keep it updated every time a new bird blog goes up on the site, so you’ll be able to peruse our full slate of birds any time you like.

I can’t wait to hear all about your favorite birds!!!! Woo!!!!!