So I Guess We're All Gonna Die
Which old-timey disease do YOU think RFK Jr. will bring back???
Today in medical news: medicine is over!
Now that anti-vax king Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to take over the CDC, the FDA, and all the other agencies of our federal health system, it’s time to speculate about which old-timey diseases are going to come roaring back. Polio? Diptheria? Smallpox? Leprosy? Come on down! Measles? Mumps? Rubella? Come on down!
How about the plague? Been a while since we’ve had a good plague outbreak. The fashion will be great!
Oooh, what about tetanus, that’s a fun one. Or chickenpox, if we’re ordering from the kids’ menu.
Or maybe we’ll wind up expelling all our organs out of our bodies thanks to the copious amounts of raw milk we’re getting force-fed.
Get your shots now, folks, it’s going to be a bumpy ride. And let us know in the comments what vintage ailments YOU want to see making a comeback!
I’m waiting for when Grandfather Nurgle’s forces get summoned centuries ahead of schedule, and we finally learn RFK was three Nurglings in a trench coat all along. In terms of vintage diseases, I’m expecting polio to make a comeback.
The FDA piece actually scares me the most, trying to look into the sourcing & conditions of food you're buying is really, really hard