Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Today in medical news: medicine is over!

Now that anti-vax king Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to take over the CDC, the FDA, and all the other agencies of our federal health system, it’s time to speculate about which old-timey diseases are going to come roaring back. Polio? Diptheria? Smallpox? Leprosy? Come on down! Measles? Mumps? Rubella? Come on down!

How about the plague? Been a while since we’ve had a good plague outbreak. The fashion will be great!

CHECK OUT THE FIT. (Bildagentur-online / Getty Images)

Oooh, what about tetanus, that’s a fun one. Or chickenpox, if we’re ordering from the kids’ menu.

Share

Or maybe we’ll wind up expelling all our organs out of our bodies thanks to the copious amounts of raw milk we’re getting force-fed.

Get your shots now, folks, it’s going to be a bumpy ride. And let us know in the comments what vintage ailments YOU want to see making a comeback!