Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

We’ve had a rough go of things here on Earth lately. Every day we’re bombarded with terrible news from contemptuous leaders, all while the risks of being atomized by a nuclear bomb or flatlining from picking up a dollar bill in a parking lot are apparently skyrocketing as we speak! Given how bad things are Down Here, it’s nice to know that just a few miles up —and infinitely more miles outward from there — things are actually extremely cool.

That’s right folks, I’m talking about [Adam Driver voice, if you please]: Outer…space!

On Tuesday, NASA released its long-awaited first tranche of photos from its James Webb telescope, offering our species its deepest, most accurate, most unbelievable peek into the recesses of our Universe, and giving astronomers, astrophysicists, and ordinary schmucks like you and I something actually worth getting excited about. Move over existential dread (don’t actually leave, though, we still need you down here) we’ve got space pictures to ogle!