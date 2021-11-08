But there can only be one king. Logan is this week's Sick Fuck. This might be a controversial choice, given that Logan ends the episode infirm and unwell, having finally reached a physical breaking point while on his and Kendall's ill-fated hike. But before, after, and even during his ordeal, the Lion in the Meadow lashes out all around him, clawing back his own children at every possible opportunity. In about three sentences, he eviscerates and undermines Shiv, siding with the lunch-chowing good-ol' boys when Shiv tries to flex on them, and then once again asserts daddy-dominance over Kendall, at the cost of his own health. The windswept lunch with Adrien Brody (look, that character was just "Adrien Brody," we don't have to dignify him with his character's name) was one of the episode's most wrenching moments, as Logan repeated "he's a good boy. It'll be ok. I love him. He's my number one boy." over and over again, battering Kendall down with both the superficial approval he craves (but can't trust), and with a veiled threat: this is a mirror of what Logan said as Kendall cried in his arms after killing the waiter at the end of Season 1. Logan knows that to some extent, Kendall is still his. And he hasn't wasted a chance this season to keep proving that. To do so in this -- an episode where he's at perhaps his most vulnerable, makes him still the sickest of the Roys, and our Sick Fuck of the Week.