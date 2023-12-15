This week was our last regularly scheduled work week of 2023. Next week we are doing some fun end-of-year stuff, and then we are taking the last week of December off completely.

That’s right: we’ve done another year of Discourse Blog. And that is because of you, our wonderful readers. So thank you. Thank you for your support, for your bird emails, for your comments, for your fights in the comments, and for being the engine that keeps this rickety little machine afloat. We are nothing without you, and you are everything to us.

Stay tuned for our 2023 retrospectives next week, and then we’ll see you in 2024. Caw-caw!

Love, Discourse Blog