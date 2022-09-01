Photo: Marco Bello/Getty Images

Midterm election powerbrokers like Libertarian Daddy Warbucks Peter Thiel and Mitch McConnell are starting to lose faith in the particularly weak cast of characters the GOP is running in Senate races, Politico reported today.

Since last month, McConnell has been tempering expectations about Republicans’ midterms prospects, saying it’s more likely the party will flip the House than the Senate. He also said “candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” a clear dig at Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s efforts as the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Things are really not looking so hot, perhaps because the GOP insisted on nominating a bunch of dopey morons in crucial races across the country.