How was your weekend? Hopefully better than Elon Musk’s.

Musk, a bear of very little brain but very significant wealth who recently purchased a company called Twitter, started his weekend in a seemingly chipper mood. He was in his element, sharing some of his famously hilarious jokes with his many adoring fans.

Boom! Bullseye! This, my friends, is comedy.

Musk’s evident flair for humor was probably what helped convince him that it was a good idea to make a surprise appearance during one of fellow comedy icon Dave Chappelle’s shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Two beloved funnymen, together at last. What could go wrong?

Well, it turns out…a lot.

There is often very little joy to be found in this world of ours, so let us be grateful for the following video, which shows Elon Musk being relentlessly booed for nearly five minutes straight, while Dave Chappelle gets increasingly angry.